Formula E: Mitch Evans wins race seven after early crash in Rome

Media playback is not supported on this device Formula E recap: Mitch Evans takes victory after second-lap chaos

Mitch Evans became the seventh winner in seven Formula E races as he claimed victory in a chaotic Rome E-Prix.

The race was delayed for 45 minutes after a second-lap crash, in which Dragon Racing's Jose Maria Lopez slid into a wall and blocked the circuit.

Evans and Andre Lotterer fought for the lead after the resumption, but Evans was ultimately able to secure a first Formula E win for Jaguar.

Championship leader Antonio Felix da Costa finished ninth.

Britain's Oliver Rowland secured a sixth-place finish.

The race was in the early stages when Lopez clipped a curb at Turn 16 and lost control of his car.

Lotterer, who started from pole, held off Evans and Stoffel Vandoorne after the delay, but New Zealand's Evans made a risky pass with 16 minutes remaining to take the lead.

Formula E features 11 teams and 22 drivers, with 12 cities visited over a seven-month race calendar.

The eighth round of the 2018-19 season takes place in Paris on 27 April.