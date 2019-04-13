Formula E: Mitch Evans wins race seven after early crash in Rome

Media playback is not supported on this device

Formula E recap: Mitch Evans takes victory after second-lap chaos

Mitch Evans became the seventh winner in seven Formula E races as he claimed victory in a chaotic Rome E-Prix.

The race was delayed for 45 minutes after a second-lap crash, in which Dragon Racing's Jose Maria Lopez slid into a wall and blocked the circuit.

Evans and Andre Lotterer fought for the lead after the resumption, but Evans was ultimately able to secure a first Formula E win for Jaguar.

Championship leader Antonio Felix da Costa finished ninth.

Britain's Oliver Rowland secured a sixth-place finish.

The race was in the early stages when Lopez clipped a curb at Turn 16 and lost control of his car.

Lotterer, who started from pole, held off Evans and Stoffel Vandoorne after the delay, but New Zealand's Evans made a risky pass with 16 minutes remaining to take the lead.

Formula E features 11 teams and 22 drivers, with 12 cities visited over a seven-month race calendar.

The eighth round of the 2018-19 season takes place in Paris on 27 April.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Absolute chaos! Rome E-Prix gridlocked after crash

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you