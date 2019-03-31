WRC: Kris Meeke finishes ninth in the Rally of Corsica

Kris Meeke was in fourth position in the championship heading into the Corsica event

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke finished ninth in the Rally of Corsica after clinching maximum points in the Power Stage to end the event on a high.

A troubled Friday had dropped the Toyota driver out of contention, and he now sits fifth in the standings.

Thierry Neuville won the event for Hyundai to move into the lead of the WRC with Sebastien Ogier second.

Elfyn Evans was leading heading into the final stage, but a puncture relegated the Welshman to third.

"It's not the result we wanted from this island but we had a bad first day," Meeke posted on his Instagram page.

"The pace has always been there, we've won a few stages and once again had to focus on winning the Power Stage to get those extra points.

"It will all come together soon, I promise."

Meeke dropped out of contention after a first-stage puncture, with further suspension damage on Friday leaving leaving the 37-year-old languishing in 16th place.

A strong run of stages brought a move up to ninth, and the five bonus Power Stage points provided some consolation from what should have been a front-running weekend.

He wasn't the only driver to hit trouble, with team-mate Ott Tanak suffering a puncture while leading on Saturday and nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb having an incident-filled rally en route to an eighth-place finish.