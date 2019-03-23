Formula E: Jean-Eric Vergne wins Sanya E-Prix as Antonio Felix da Costa goes top

Media playback is not supported on this device Formula E: Jean-Eric Vergne beats Oliver Rowland in China E-Prix

Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne won the Sanya E-Prix in China as Antonio Felix da Costa climbed to the top of the Formula E drivers' championship.

Pre-race leader Sam Bird went out early on to drop to fourth in the standings but fellow Briton Oliver Rowlands claimed his first podium in second.

Vergne dedicated his win to ex-Formula 1 race director Charlie Whiting, who died earlier this month.

"It feels good, it's been a long time not winning," said Vergne.

It was a first win of the season for the reigning champion and one that meant victory on home soil for the DS Techeetah team.

"I feel so good for the team because we had a tough beginning to the season," Vergne added.

The race finished under a full course yellow after Lucas di Grassi crashed on the final lap and then left his car, causing the flag to be waved.

Portuguese driver Da Costa finished third to take a three-point lead in the overall standings from Jerome d'Ambrosio, with Vergne and Bird eight points off the pace in third and fourth.

"We had the package to do more," said the BMW I Andretti Motorsport driver. "We were by far the most efficient car out there."

It was a first podium for Nissan E.Dams driver Rowlands, who started the race from pole position, after failing to finish in the three previous races.

"I have to be happy," said the 26-year-old Englishman. "My target was to get a podium, although we struggled a bit with the pace.

"Each race we are getting better and I am sure we will be there by the end of the year."

The seventh race of the season takes place in Rome, Italy next month.