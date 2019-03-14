MotoE: Huge fire in Jerez puts start of inaugural season in doubt

There was also a Moto E test held in Novemeber 2018

The start of the inaugural MotoE season is in doubt after a serious fire at a test event in Spain on Thursday.

The new five-race all-electric season, motorbikes' equivalent to Formula E, was due to begin in May.

But a fire at the newly-built E paddock at Circuito de Jerez has destroyed the "majority of material" for the upcoming campaign, organisers said.

There were no injuries but "major damages and losses" were caused and the rest of the test has been cancelled.

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire which started late on Wednesday night following the first day of the test.

The MotoE season is due to begin at the Jerez circuit in May during the MotoGP race weekend with races scheduled for France, Germany, Austria and San Marino.