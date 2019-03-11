WRC: Kris Meeke finishes fifth in Rally Mexico

Kris Meeke is a former winner of the Rally of Mexico in 2017

Northern Ireland driver Kris Meeke overcame a puncture and a controversial red flag situation on Saturday to finish fifth in the Rally of Mexico.

Meeke, 39, came in more than six minutes behind winner Sebastien Ogier, with series leader Ott Tanak in second.

Welsman Elfyn Evans was third and Thierry Neuville of Belgium fourth.

Toyota driver Meeke remains fourth in the championship standings on 35 points, 30 behind team-mate Tanak. Ogier moves up to second on 61 points.

It was Ogier and Citroen's second win of the season.

Meeke lay third after Friday's action and looked set to take the lead after leader Sebastien Ogier suffered a puncture on stage 10 on Saturday.

However, Ogier's Citroen team mate Esapekka Lappi spun in the stage to bring out the red flag.

Ogier's time was corrected after the interruption, and a flat tyre in the next stage dropped Meeke to fifth, where he remained until the end of the rally.

The Dungannon driver was left frustrated with the red flag coming out after Ogier had suffered his puncture, with the Dungannon man and Elfyn Evans already safely negotiating the stricken Lappi before the decision was made to halt the stage by rally organisers.

Ogier was poised to lose more time with the flat tyre, but with the stage halted the six-time WRC champion only dropped 20 seconds with his corrected time.

On the following run, Meeke collected a right rear puncture of his own to drop him a minute and a half behind Ogier, who had retaken the lead.

The Northern Irishman was sixth in Rally Sweden last month, having also finished sixth in the season-opening round in Monte Carlo in January.

Meeke is competing for Toyota this season after being dropped from Citroen's line-up midway through the 2018 season.