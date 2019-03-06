Sophia Florsch: Formula 3 driver returns to testing after crash

Sophia Florsch returned to pre-season testing on Wednesday

Formula 3 driver Sophia Florsch has returned to action, just 106 days since having surgery after fracturing her spine in a high-speed crash.

The German, 18, took part in pre-season testing with her Van Amersfoort Racing team at Monza on Wednesday and is set to drive again on Thursday.

Florsch suffered two broken bones in her spinal column after crashing during the Macau Grand Prix in November.

The teenager said it was a "miracle" she survived the crash.

Florsch's car lost control going into a bend in the Macau Grand Prix, before flying through the air and crashing backwards into a fence and photographers' bunker.

"It is a really nice feeling to know that people believe in you," she said earlier this week.