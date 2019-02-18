James Hillier: Bournemouth Kawasaki rider aims for first 'big bike win' at Isle of Man TT

James Hillier has had 12 podium finishes at the Isle of Man TT races

James Hillier believes "a bit of luck" could help him secure a "big bike win" at the Isle of Man TT races.

The 2019 event will see Hampshire rider Hillier compete for Bournemouth Kawasaki for the 11th year in a row.

Hiller said "consistency is key" and that staying with the team could help him secure an "elusive win" on the Mountain Course.

The 33-year-old, who made his debut at the TT in 2008, will compete in five races on Kawasaki machinery.

The 2013 lightweight winner said: "Signing with Bournemouth Kawasaki Racing for the 11th successive year gives me the best chance of achieving my goal of getting a big bike win at the TT.

"It's certainly the best package and the new Kawasaki ZX10-RR looks good on paper so I'm feeling really confident," he added.

"All I can do is keep putting in maximum effort. The team believe in me and I have faith in them to build a bike that's good enough.

"I just need a bit of luck and for everything to come together on the day."

Hillier, who previously competed for the Quattro Plant Wicked Coatings-backed team, has secured 40 top-10 finishes at the event during his career to date.

The 2019 Isle of Man TT races run from 25 May to 7 June.