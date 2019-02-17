Formula E: Lucas di Grassi wins dramatic Mexico E-Prix

From the section

Formula E: Last-gasp Lucas Di Grassi wins Mexico E-Prix

Brazil's Lucas di Grassi won a dramatic Mexico City Formula E-Prix after overtaking Pascal Wehrlein metres before the finish line.

Mahindra Racing's Wehrlein led for large periods but ran out of power on the final corner as Audi driver Di Grassi, 34, edged past on the inside.

A five-second penalty meant German Wehrlein was demoted to sixth.

BMW's Antonio Felix da Costa finished second and Venturi's Edoardo Mortara third.

Fourth-placed Jerome D'Ambrosio of Mahindra Racing retained his overall lead in the Championship, while Da Costa climbed to second at the expense of Briton Sam Bird, who was ninth in Mexico City.

Former Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr crashed into the barriers after colliding with defending champion Jean Eric Vergne early in the race.