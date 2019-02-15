WRC: Kris Meeke in eighth spot after opening four stages at Rally Sweden

Kris Meeke is competing for Toyota in this year's championship

Northern Ireland man Kris Meeke is in eighth spot after the opening four stages of Rally Sweden.

Toyota driver Meeke, 39, has moved up two places from his overnight position of 10th.

However, he has lost time on the leaders in Friday's opening three stages and is now 29.8 seconds behind pacesetter and team-mate, Ott Tanak.

The Estonian leads Finland's Teemu Suninen by 5.5 seconds with another Finn Jari-Matti Latvala in third.

Latvala, also a team-mate of Meeke's, is 0.1 seconds behind his compatriot while Belgium's Thierry Neuville, who led after Thursday's short first stage, a further 0.4 seconds adrift in fourth.

Sebastien Ogier, Eerik Lappi and Andreas Mikkelson are also ahead of the Dungannon man.

Meeke finished sixth in last month's season-opening Rally Monte Carlo after having tyre troubles.

However, his win in the final power stage in Monte Carlo earned him bonus points which left him fourth in the world championship.

Meeke is competing for Toyota this season after being dropped from Citroen's line-up midway through 2018 season.