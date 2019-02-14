Isle of Man TT: People's Bike expands line-up for 2019

Rhys Hardisty first raced for the fan-funded team 2018

The fan-funded People's Bike team has expanded its line-up for the 2019 TT to include two riders.

Yorkshire racer Matt Stevenson will join last year's rider Rhys Hardisty at the team.

The 24-year-old, who will ride BMW and Yamaha machinery, said he was "ready to go" at this year's event.

Stevenson's debut at the TT follows his success in the 2018 Manx Grand Prix, where he took the top honours in the Senior race.

"Two years ago I hadn't even imagined I'd get to the TT but here we are all ready to go… I can't wait to see what it brings," he said.

"My aim is for five races and five finishes," he added.

Welshman Hardisty, who will also compete on BMW machinery, said: "To be part of something that's helped the careers of many top-level lads is very exciting.

"My last two seasons have been both testing and difficult through carrying injuries, but I'm now fully fit and this year I aim to improve with every lap and build on my speed."

Both riders will compete in five races at the 2019 Isle of Man TT, which takes place from 25 May to 7 June.

Founded in 2009, the Isle of Man-based People's Bike team is funded by donations from motor racing fans.