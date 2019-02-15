Formula E: Mexico City E-Prix is the fourth race of the 2018-19 season and will test the drivers

Media playback is not supported on this device Formula E: Sam Bird wins sizzling race in Santiago

Formula E on the BBC Races in the series will be featured live on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.

After the hottest race in Formula E history, the series moves on to Mexico City for the fourth round of a sizzling season.

Great Britain's Sam Bird, who finished second in the championship last season, leads the standings, having finished third in round two in Morocco before a victory last time out in Chile.

With temperatures reaching 45C on track in Santiago, Bird kept his cool to win the third of 13 races in the 2018-19 campaign.

The Envision Virgin Racing driver finished ahead of former Formula 1 driver Pascal Wehrlein, with Germany's Daniel Abt inheriting third after Britain's Alexander Sims was bumped down to seventh because of a time penalty for causing a collision with Edoardo Mortara.

"The team put in an amazing effort at the last race in Chile for us to come away with the win, but we're barely a quarter of the way through the season so we must be pragmatic and take each race as it comes," said Bird.

"For me, the Mexico E-Prix has previously brought mixed results, so we'll have to see. As always, we'll give it our all and aim to come away with a good points haul."

It was a second successive disappointment for Sims, who had crashed into team-mate - and race leader - Antonio Felix da Costa late on in Morocco. That forced Sims down from second to fourth, and Da Costa out of the race altogether.

Coverage of the Mexico City E-Prix is live on the BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer from 21:30 GMT on Saturday, with a full replay of the race available on the BBC Red Button later on Sunday.

British-based Envision Virgin Racing are top of the team standings with Bird's team-mate, Dutchman Robin Frijns, fourth overall.

Media playback is not supported on this device Jerome d'Ambrosio wins second Formula E race in Morocco

"The aim in Mexico City is to capitalise on our current momentum and look to extend our championship lead," said managing director Sylvain Filippi.

"But I've been involved in Formula E since the beginning, so I know anything is possible in this championship and, of course, how competitive the current field of teams and drivers is."

The Mexico City E-Prix will again be held at the city's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit, although using a shorter, modified version incorporating the famous Peraltada final corner and the spectacular stadium section.

The 17-turn clockwise circuit is 2.093km long, with Saturday's race lasting 45 minutes plus one lap.

The Mexico City E-Prix has been part of the Formula E season since season two and there have been three different winners - Jerome d'Ambrosio in 2016, Lucas di Grassi in 2017 and Abt in 2018.

It will be another tough test for the drivers with temperatures again predicted to be high on Saturday. Humidity will play a factor as the circuit is 2,285m (7,500ft) above sea level.

Media playback is not supported on this device Formula E breakdown: 'Unbelievable' circuits & 'mega' cars - five reasons to watch

Recap: How does Formula E work?

There are 13 races in 12 cities in the 2018-19 Formula E season, which runs until 14 July

Compared with some of its carbon-belching cousins, Formula E is considerably more friendly to the environment.

The sport was developed with sustainability in mind, with organisers saying the aim is to "reduce our carbon footprint as much as possible".

It does this by powering its cars with a battery that uses 100% renewable fuel, and tyres that - as well as lasting an entire race - can also be recycled afterwards. Meanwhile, spectators are encouraged to use public transport to get to events, with no public parking available.

One drawback with battery-powered cars is they have not had the capacity to last an entire race, resulting in the rather unusual (and somewhat gimmicky) sight of drivers having to swap cars mid-race.

That will no longer happen - this season's Gen2 car is fitted with a battery that will last from start to finish.

With the car manufacturing world looking to switch to developing almost exclusively electric cars within the next couple of decades, Formula E provides them with the ideal arena to test new technology at a competitive level.

Fan Boost and Attack Mode

Media playback is not supported on this device Attack mode? Fan boost? Formula E explained

Spectators play a key role in the action during Formula E races.

'Fan boost' has been a feature of the past few seasons, with viewers able to vote using an app to determine which driver gets some extra power during a race.

New this season is 'Attack Mode', which gives competitors a speed boost after they drive through an allocated area on the track.

How are the big names doing?

Felipe Massa is arguably Formula E's biggest driver signing yet

Former Ferrari and Williams driver Felipe Massa, runner-up in the Formula 1 world championship in 2008, has signed a three-year contract to race for Monaco-based Venturi.

But the Brazilian has had a difficult start in the all-electric series; he was 17th in Saudi Arabia, 18th in Morocco and failed to finish in Chile.

Stoffel Vandoorne, Fernando Alonso's F1 team-mate at McLaren for the past two seasons, has also made the switch to Formula E and is racing for HWA Racelab.

The Belgian made a good start by qualifying in fourth place in Saudi Arabia, but technical problems with the car meant he was only 16th in the race, and then failed to finish the past two races.

Mahindra Racing's Wehrlein missed the opening race because he was still under contract in F1 and an early technical issue saw his race in Morocco end prematurely. But, in only his second ever Formula E race, he came second in Chile to jump up to ninth in the overall standings.

Pascal Wehrlein raced in Formula 1 in 2016 for Manor and 2017 for Sauber and came second in his second E-Prix last time out in Chile

How they stand - after three races of 13

Name Team Points 1. Sam Bird (GB) Envision Virgin Racing 43 2. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Bel) Mahindra Racing 41 3. Antonio Felix da Costa (Por) BMW I Andretti Motorsport 28 4. Robin Frijns (Ned) Envision Virgin Racing 28 5. Jean-Eric Vergne (Fra) DS Techeetah Formula E Team 28 6. Mitch Evans (NZ) Panasonic Jaguar Racing 22 7. Daniel Abt (Ger) Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 21 8. Andre Lotterer (Ger) DS Techeetah Formula E Team 19 9. Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Mahindra Racing 18 10. Alexander Sims (GB) BMW I Andretti Motorsport 18 11. Sebastian Buemi (Sui) Nissan E.Dams 15 12. Edoardo Mortara (Sui) Venturi Formula E Team 12 13. Lucas di Grassi (Bra) Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 9 14. Oliver Rowland (GB) Nissan E.Dams 6 15. Oliver Turvey (GB) NIO Formula E Team 4 16. Jose Maria Lopez (Arg) GEOX Dragon 2 17. Nelson Piquet Jr (Bra) Panasonic Jaguar Racing 1

Maximilian Gunther (Ger, GEOX Dragon), Tom Dillman (Fra, NIO Formula E Team), Gary Paffett (GB, HWA Racelab), Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel, HWA Racelab), Felipe Massa (Bra, Venturi Formula E team) and Felix Rosenqvist (Swe, Mahindra Racing) have all failed to score a point.

Formula E social

Sebastian Buemi, the 2015-16 Formula E champion, is down in 11th after three races in 2018-19

Stoffel Vandoorne is still searching for his first point in Formula E

Felipe Nasr, who raced in Formula 1 for Sauber in 2015 and 2016, will be in the GEOX Dragon team for Mexico City, replacing Germany's Maximilian Gunther

Where and when are the races?

15 December, 2018: Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. 1. Antonio Felix da Costa, 2. Jean-Eric Vergne, 3. Jerome d'Ambrosio, 4. Mitch Evans, 5. Andre Lotterer, 6. Sebastian Buemi, 7. Oliver Rowland, 8. Daniel Abt, 9. Lucas di Grassi, 10. Nelson Piquet Jr.

12 January, 2019: Marrakesh, Morocco. 1. Jerome d'Ambrosio, 2. Robin Frijns, 3. Sam Bird, 4. Alexander Sims, 5. Jean-Eric Vergne, 6. Andre Lotterer, 7. Lucas di Grassi, 8. Sebastian Buemi, 9. Mitch Evans, 10. Daniel Abt.

26 January 2019: Santiago, Chile. 1. Sam Bird, 2. Pascal Wehrlein, 3. Daniel Abt, 4. Edoardo Mortara, 5. Robin Frijns, 6. Mitch Evans, 7. Alexander Sims, 8. Oliver Turvey, 9. Jose Maria Lopez, 10. Jerome d'Ambrosio.

16 February 2019: Mexico City

10 March 2019: Hong Kong

23 March 2019: Sanya, China

13 April 2019: Rome, Italy

27 April 2019: Paris, France

11 May 2019: Monaco

25 May 2019: Berlin, Germany

22 June 2019: Bern, Switzerland

13 and 14 July 2019: New York, USA