Jamie Chadwick: Briton becomes first female winner of MRF Challenge Series

Chadwick picked up £25,000 for her MRF Challenge Series success

Jamie Chadwick has become the first female winner of the MRF Challenge Series by mounting a turnaround at the final event of the season.

The British driver, 20, won three of the five races in Chennai, India, to close an 18-point margin on Belgium's Max Defourny and take the title.

Chadwick won six of the 15 races in the series, which began in November and included events in Dubai and Bahrain.

In August, Chadwick became the first woman to win a British F3 race.

In doing so, she added her name to a prestigious list of former winners that includes Formula 1 drivers Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen and Daniel Ricciardo.

The Bath driver - who started racing in karting competitions aged 11 - picked up £25,000 for her success in the MRF Series.

"We entered the MRF series quite late, mainly to get some winter training and race fitness, prior to the 2019 season," she said.

"Of course, as soon as you get in the car you want to win races, but there were some good drivers this year, especially Max Defourny and he left Dubai with a formidable lead, so I knew I would have to dig deep and every race and every point would count. But we got there in the end."

Chadwick will now focus on the inaugural Womens' Series, which has been backed by former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard.

Chadwick told BBC Sport in August that she wants to "prove it is possible" for a female to move into Formula 1 and one of the aims of the Women's Series is to bridge the gap to F1.

The last woman to start a Formula 1 Grand Prix was Italy's Lella Lombardi in 1976.