Isle of Man TT 2019: Davey Todd joins Penz13.com Racing

Davey Todd (right) was awarded the RST 'Star of Tomorrow' Award in 2018

Davey Todd, the fastest newcomer at last year's TT races, has signed a deal with the German Penz13.com team.

The 23-year-old from North Yorkshire, who is regarded as one of the sport's leading prospects, will link up with Danny Webb and Daley Mathison.

The three riders will compete at all three international road race meetings, including the TT and North West 200.

Todd said: "I can't wait to get back to the Isle of Man TT, but this time on the BMW Superstock and Superbike."

Last year he became the second fastest newcomer in TT history, his lap time bettered only by Peter Hickman's in 2014.

He continued: "I'm super happy to be riding for the Penz squad after successful outings in Frohburg and Macau in 2018.

"I have great confidence in the team's abilities so I'm sure we can improve and make progress this year."

Webb, who joined the team in 2016, will compete on a Yamaha R1 on the Isle of Man while Mathison and Todd will ride a BMW S1000RRs in the Superstock, Superbike and Senior races.

Team boss Rico Penzkofer said the team for the season ahead looked "very promising."

He added: "The most important part for our team has always been finding the right mixture of riders in terms of ego and talent."