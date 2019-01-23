Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo have a 'love-hate relationship'

Marc Marquez (l) has won 44 races in MotoGP, Jorge Lorenzo has won 47.

Former MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo says he has a "love-hate relationship" with new team-mate Marc Marquez but believes both can thrive this season.

The Spanish duo have won eight of the past nine World Championships and are on the same Repsol Honda bike in 2019.

"With this kind of story, having two roosters in the same backyard, people usually see only the negatives," Lorenzo said.

"But having two excellent riders will help us both to grow."

Lorenzo, 31, won three titles with Yamaha before joining Ducati for two fruitless years in 2017, and will become only the fifth rider in history to win premier-class races with three manufacturers if he wins on the Honda.

Dominant Marquez, 25, has won five of the past six titles since he joined MotoGP in 2013.

MotoGP champions 2018 Marc Marquez (Honda) 2017 Marc Marquez (Honda) 2016 Marc Marquez (Honda) 2015 Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha) 2014 Marc Marquez (Honda) 2013 Marc Marquez (Honda) 2012 Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha) 2011 Casey Stoner (Honda) 2010 Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

Marquez said: "I don't like this idea of a 'dream team'. It is only a dream team if at the end of the season we're still in the running."

"It's natural for Marc and I to compete," added Lorenzo. "It's a love-hate relationship that makes us better."

Both riders enter the new season with injury problems. Marquez had a planned shoulder operation in December, while Lorenzo has had surgery after breaking his left wrist while training.