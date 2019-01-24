Isle of Man TT 2019: Official launch set for March

Peter Hickman became the fastest man in TT history in 2018

Many of the world's leading road racers will visit the Isle of Man on 19 March to launch the 2019 TT races.

Organisers say the event at the Villa Marina will be attended by Peter Hickman, Dean Harrison, John McGuinness and other leading riders.

The record-breaking Birchall brothers and Dave Molyneux will be among those representing sidecar crews.

The evening will see riders interviewed about their new teams and ambitions for the June races at the Mountain Course.

A TT spokesperson said the evening event, hosted by Matt Roberts and Steve Plater, will be streamed live on their official website.

Two-time TT winner Plater said: "In terms of pace, and the depth of the field, the TT has never been in a stronger place.

"It's something that doesn't often fully come across on the TV, but the sheer number of competitors has risen dramatically over the last 10 years.

"The entry level is superb - there aren't any riders today just out for a jolly.

"Everyone from the superstars at the front to the riders at the back are all pushing to their limits - and that's in every single class.

"So right now, the TT is without doubt the greatest spectacle in racing."