MotoGP: Jorge Lorenzo sidelined after wrist surgery

Jorge Lorenzo
Lorenzo won three times in MotoGP last season

Three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo has had surgery after breaking his left scaphoid while training.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who also won two 250cc world titles, suffered a fall while riding just outside Verona.

Lorenzo, who finished ninth in last season's championship riding for Ducati, will miss testing in Sepang as he recovers from surgery.

He plans to return to full fitness and take part in the Qatar testing programme from 23-25 February.

