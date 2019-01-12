Formula E: Jerome d'Ambrosio wins second race of season in Marrakesh

Media playback is not supported on this device Jerome d'Ambrosio wins second Formula E race in Morocco

Belgium's Jerome d'Ambrosio won the second Formula E race of the season after a thrilling battle in Marrakesh.

The Mahindra Racing driver held off a last-ditch attack from Robin Frijns following a chaotic 45 minutes.

The safety car was deployed with seven minutes to go after Antonio Felix da Costa crashed out of the lead after being hit by BMW Andretti team-mate Alexander Sims.

Britain's Sam Bird finished third after starting on pole.

"That felt amazing. I've been fighting to be in this position and I'm thankful to the team," said ex-F1 driver D'Ambrosio, who finished third at the season-opener and now leads the championship by 12 points.

"I had some tough moments last year and I'm happy I can pay the team back this year."

The late drama came after Sims made a move on Da Costa - who won the opening race of the season in Saudi Arabia - on the approach to Turn Seven.

Both drivers locked up and then collided, sending Da Costa into the barrier. Sims was able to recover to finish fourth.

After three laps behind the safety car the final moments were action-packed, but D'Ambrosio held his nerve to win by 0.143 seconds from Dutchman Frijns.

Elsewhere, the notoriously tight Turn One proved problematic for reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne, who started second on the grid but span after attempting to overtake Bird off the start.

