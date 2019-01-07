Colin Turkington: British Touring Car champion remains with BMW for 2019

Colin Turkington will start the defence of his British Touring Car title at Brands Hatch in early April

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington will remain with Team BMW for the defence of his British Touring Car Championship title in 2019.

The Portadown driver won his third British title last September after his previous triumphs in 2009 and 2014.

However Turkington insists that he is "hungry for much more".

"I'm thrilled by the commitment from BMW that allows me to stay in one of the most desired seats in global touring cars," said Turkington, 36.

Team BMW boss Dick Bennetts said he was "extremely pleased" at Turkington's decision.

"Colin is one of the world's best touring car drivers and has spent the majority of his career with us, so we've developed an environment here that allows us all to get the best out of each other," added Bennetts.

Turkington achieved 10 podiums during the 2018 season and finished in the top five on 15 occasions in his BMW 125i M Sport.

The 62nd British Tour Car series will begin at Brands Hatch on 6-7 April.