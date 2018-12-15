Antonio Felix da Costa wins opening Formula E race of season in Saudi Arabia

Antonio Felix da Costa was one of five drivers to receive a fan boost

Antonio Felix da Costa won the opening ABB FIA Formula E Championship race of the season in Saudi Arabia.

The BMW Andretti driver just held off reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne after a safety car saw the race bunched up in the closing stages in Ad Diriyah.

Da Costa started from pole but slipped behind the Frenchman, before Vergne took a pit penalty for overusing power.

Vergne took second with Jerome d'Ambrosio third, while Felipe Massa finished 14th on his Formula E debut.

Oliver Rowland was the highest-finishing of the five British drivers in seventh, followed by Sam Bird in 11th.

"It's amazing, it's been tough, it's been long months of work and I am really happy with that," said Da Costa.

"We have got some work to do, but a good start and we will work on that and keep it going."

Da Costa set the early pace, despite a messy start from pole where the Portuguese driver overshot his starting position and began the race at an angle.

Vergne produced a smart overtake with 26 of the 45-minute plus one lap race to go, but the TECHEETAH driver dropped back after being handed a drive-through penalty.

Da Costa, Massa, Stoffel Vandoorne, Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt were the top five drivers to receive a fan boost, as voted for by viewers using an app to determine who gets some extra power during a race.

The new 'Attack Mode' also saw drivers take additional risks by moving off the racing line and on to a different area of the track, where the mode is activated to provide the car with a temporary power boost.

A yellow flag with 10 minutes remaining saw leader Da Costa reeled back in, producing a flat-out finish after the race restarted with three minutes on the clock.

Da Costa activated his Attack Mode off the back of the safety car to quickly re-open a two-second lead and then just about held off a resurgent Vergne.

