World Superbikes 2019: Full calendar and results

Jonathan Rea
Britain's world champion Jonathan Rea has won 39 of 78 races in the last three seasons

2018 standings

PositionRiderTeamPoints
1.Jonathan Rea (GB)Kawasaki545
2.Chaz Davies (GB)Ducati356
3.Michael van der Mark (Ned)Yamaha333

Other GB riders:

4.Tom SykesKawasaki314
6.Alex LowesYamaha248

Race schedule

22-24 February - Phillip Island, Australia

2018 race report

15-17 March - Buiriam, Thailand

2018 race report

5-7 April - Aragon, Spain

2018 race report

12-14 April - Assen, Netherlands

2018 race report

10-12 May - Imola, Italy

2018 race report

7-9 June - Jerez, Spain

No race in 2018

21-23 June - Misano, Italy

2018 race report

5-7 July - Donington, Great Britain

2018 race report

12-14 July - Laguna Seca, United States

2018 race report

06-08 September - Portimao, Portugal

2018 race report

27-29 September - Magny-Cours, France

2018 race report

11-13 October - El Villicum, Argentina

2018 race report

24-26 October - Losail, Qatar

2018 race report

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you