Mick Schumacher: World champion's son moves closer to racing in Formula 1

Media playback is not supported on this device

'It means everything' - Schumacher on winning F3 title

Mick Schumacher has moved a step closer to following his world champion father Michael into Formula 1 by agreeing to race for Prema in Formula 2.

The 19-year-old German won the Formula 3 European title with Prema this year, and said moving into Formula 2 was the "logical step".

Formula 2's top three in 2018 - George Russell, Lando Norris and Alexander Albon - will all race in F1 next year.

Schumacher's father Michael won a record seven F1 World Championships.

That included five in a row with Ferrari.

The 49-year-old has not been seen in public since he suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in France in December 2013.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you