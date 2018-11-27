Mick Schumacher: World champion's son moves closer to racing in Formula 1

Media playback is not supported on this device 'It means everything' - Schumacher on winning F3 title

Mick Schumacher has moved a step closer to following his world champion father Michael into Formula 1 by agreeing to race for Prema in Formula 2.

The 19-year-old German won the Formula 3 European title with Prema this year, and said moving into Formula 2 was the "logical step".

Formula 2's top three in 2018 - George Russell, Lando Norris and Alexander Albon - will all race in F1 next year.

Schumacher's father Michael won a record seven F1 World Championships.

That included five in a row with Ferrari.

The 49-year-old has not been seen in public since he suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in France in December 2013.