Formula E: BBC TV coverage, race calendar & results

Former F1 drivers Stoffel Vandoorne, Felipe Massa and Pascal Wehrlein will compete in Formula E this season

Follow all the action from every race of the new ABB FIA Formula E Championship across the BBC.

The opening event of the season takes place at the Ad Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, 15 December.

Live coverage will be available to watch on the BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website, mobile app and the BBC iPlayer.

The championship consists of 11 teams and 22 drivers, with 12 cities visited over a seven-month race calendar.

Round 1 - Saudi Arabia

Ad Diriyah, Saturday, 15 December 2018

12:00-14:30, BBC Red Button, online and BBC iPlayer

Round 2 - Morocco

Marrakesh, Saturday, 12 January 2019

Round 3 - Chile

Santiago, Saturday, 26 January

Round 4 - Mexico

Mexico City, Saturday, 16 February

Round 5 - China

Hong Kong, Sunday, 10 March

Round 6 - China

Sanya, Saturday, 23 March

Round 7 - Italy

Rome, Saturday, 13 April

Round 8 - France

Paris, Saturday, 27 April

Round 9 - Monaco

Monaco, Saturday, 11 May

Round 10 - Germany

Berlin, Saturday, 25 May

Round 11 - Switzerland

Bern, Saturday, 22 June

Round 12 - USA

New York City, Saturday, 13 July

Round 13 - USA

New York City, Sunday, 14 July

