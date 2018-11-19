Formula E: BBC TV coverage, race calendar & results
Follow all the action from every race of the new ABB FIA Formula E Championship across the BBC.
The opening event of the season takes place at the Ad Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, 15 December.
Live coverage will be available to watch on the BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website, mobile app and the BBC iPlayer.
The championship consists of 11 teams and 22 drivers, with 12 cities visited over a seven-month race calendar.
Calendar, results & TV coverage
Further broadcast times to be announced
Round 1 - Saudi Arabia
Ad Diriyah, Saturday, 15 December 2018
Live coverage
12:00-14:30, BBC Red Button, online and BBC iPlayer
Round 2 - Morocco
Marrakesh, Saturday, 12 January 2019
Round 3 - Chile
Santiago, Saturday, 26 January
Round 4 - Mexico
Mexico City, Saturday, 16 February
Round 5 - China
Hong Kong, Sunday, 10 March
Round 6 - China
Sanya, Saturday, 23 March
Round 7 - Italy
Rome, Saturday, 13 April
Round 8 - France
Paris, Saturday, 27 April
Round 9 - Monaco
Monaco, Saturday, 11 May
Round 10 - Germany
Berlin, Saturday, 25 May
Round 11 - Switzerland
Bern, Saturday, 22 June
Round 12 - USA
New York City, Saturday, 13 July
Round 13 - USA
New York City, Sunday, 14 July
