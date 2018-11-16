MacauGP 2018: TT star Peter Hickman claims pole

From the section

BMW rider Peter Hickman will be bidding for a third Macau victory

Peter Hickman claimed pole position for the Macau Grand Prix, the final event of the road racing season.

The Lincolnshire rider was 1.14 seconds quicker than the event's most successful ever rider Michael Rutter, with Martin Jessop third.

BMW-mounted Hickman will be bidding for a third victory, having previously won the event in 2015 and 2016.

Fellow TT stars Gary Johnson, Danny Webb and Austria's Horst Saiger complete the top six on the grid.

The 12-lap race takes place on Saturday.