Romano Fenati: Rider banned for pulling Stefano Manzi brake lever to return

Italian rider Romano Fenati, who was banned for pulling a rival's brake lever while travelling at 135mph during a race, is set to return next season.

Fenati grabbed the brake lever of compatriot Stefano Manzi, who briefly lost his balance before regaining control, during the San Marino Moto2.

The 22-year-old will return to his former team, the Marinelli Snipers, who had sacked him after the incident.

Fenati will compete in the Moto3 World Championship, a demotion from Moto2.

The news was confirmed as the sport released its provisional riders list for the 2019 season.

After the incident in September, Fenati apologised for a "disgraceful gesture" and Giovanni Castiglioni, president of rival team Agusta, described it as "the most dangerous act of behaviour" he had seen.

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) had withdrawn his licence until the end of 2018, meaning any potential return would not be until 2019.

Fenati has 10 Moto3 race wins in his career, and has reached the podium 23 times.