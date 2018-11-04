MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins in Malaysia after Valentino Rossi crashes

Marquez celebrated the win with his team

World champion Marc Marquez won his ninth race of the MotoGP season after Valentino Rossi crashed four laps from the finish while leading the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Marquez, who was crowned world champion in Japan last month, qualified on pole but was hit with a six-place grid penalty for impeding another rider.

The Spaniard, 25, looked set to finish second at Sepang until Rossi's crash.

"Winning was the best way to celebrate the championship," he said.

Italy's Rossi - a seven-time MotoGP world champion - finished 18th.

Marquez's victory - in front of nearly 104,000 fans - also secured the constructors' championship for Honda for the fourth straight year, with one round of the season remaining.

"I was pushing hard and starting to catch Vale but when I saw his mistake I cooled down and just finished the race," said Marquez.

Suzuki's Alex Rins came second after overtaking Yamaha rider Johann Zarco, who finished third, in the closing stages.