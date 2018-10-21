MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins third title in a row after Japan victory

Breaking news

Spaniard Marc Marquez won a fifth MotoGP title and third in a row after claiming victory in Japan.

Andrea Dovizioso was his main title rival but the Italian slid off while in second with two laps to go.

The victory in Japan gave Marquez his eighth win of the season and came at his Honda team's home track.

The 25-year-old moves level with Mick Doohan on five titles in the top class, with only Valentino Rossi and Giacomo Agostini ahead of him.

"I feel really good. I worked really hard all weekend," said Marquez.

"I was pushing really hard. I'm disappointed because Dovizioso deserved to be here on the podium."

More to follow.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you