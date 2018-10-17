Kris Meeke handed another chance to mount sustained WRC challenge

Kris Meeke parted company with Citroen after crashing out of Rally Portugal in May

Three strikes and you're out. This is last chance saloon for Kris Meeke.

The Northern Irishman's World Rally career has been rescued by Toyota and Tommi Makinen after his abrupt departure from Citroen after Rally Portugal in May.

Peugeot first stepped in to to offer Meeke a lifeline when his career had stagnated.

And he repaid them handsomely with the 2009 Intercontinental Rally Championship title.

When his WRC break with MINI faltered when the marquee's money dried up, it was Citroen's turn to save Meeke from rallying's wasteland.

It's rare that a driver gets a second chance, never mind three, but now Toyota have stepped in to offer Meeke one final lifeline, showing a willingness to try and tame Meeke's undoubted potential and turn it into a title challenge.

World Rally's 'Super team'

At the start of 2018, the perceived wisdom around the WRC paddock that five drivers could win any rally they started - now Toyota have three of them.

Ott Tanak has been their lead charger this year, taking wins and putting himself in title contention, with Jari-Matti Latvala also capable of challenging at the front.

M-Sport's Citroen-bound five-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier and Hyundai's Thierry Neuville are the other two, but to have three in the same team could turn out to be either a recipe for disaster or a stroke of genius from team boss Makinen.

All three drivers for 2019 have a reputation that they will feel deserves them of number one status in the team. It's an all-star line-up but with the reward comes risk.

If the trio work together, added with the combination of the Yaris being the fastest WRC car this year, then a Constructors' title should beckon next year - they are all capable of winning and collecting points at every round next season.

But top-class motorsport rivals are all selfish and covet the Drivers' crown, meaning their desire to win could put Toyota's bid off the rails.

It's like Barcelona's front line of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar. It brought excitement and success for the La Liga side, but there was trouble in paradise and Neymar eventually made way.

Kris Meeke (left) and Paul Nagle (right) combined for five WRC wins with Citroen

Can Meeke change?

The pattern throughout Meeke's career, rapid speed but riddled with inconsistency, suggests at the age of 39 he will be stuck in his ways, but if anyone can change his approach it will be Makinen.

A four-time WRC champion, the 'Flying Finn' knows what it takes to win - in fact, only the two Sebastiens, Loeb and Ogier, hold more titles.

The ruthless approach from his driving days has been carried over into his new role as Toyota boss, and he also has a track record of positive man management.

Makinen has helped turned Tanak from a rally-winner into a championship contender, something he would never have achieved under Ogier's shadow at M-Sport.

Likewise, Latvala's career was grinding to a halt at Volkswagen before his Finnish compatriot helped lift him from a downturn in form, turning him back into a rally winner.

Meeke will also know he is wanted at Toyota. Makinen tried signing him in 2017, and any technical inputs will be listened to, something that was not always been the case at Citroen.

It could be the biggest challenge of Makinen's career trying to turn Meeke into a consistent finisher when victory isn't on the cards, but he'll relish the challenge of trying to tame Meeke's Colin McRae-like qualities.

The County Tyrone man will always be fast, but when comfortable, he has the ability to harness the speed and turn it into consistent results.

Edging towards the end of his career, there is hope that Meeke will realise that this is his last shot in the big time, and his mind-set needs to change if he is to stop being considered the WRC's wild child and become a genuine title contender. He has a point to prove.

A fresh start

With a one-year contract, this is Meeke's last, and best, chance to challenge for a title.

He has to view this as a new start if he wants to thrive in his fresh environment, and the split from long-term co-driver and friend Paul Nagle suggest it's the approach he is taking.

A successful year could yield an extension, but for one of the WRC's most popular drivers, among competitors and spectators alike, 2019 will be about enjoying the ride and, just maybe, Meeke will deliver the success his talent deserves.