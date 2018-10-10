World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke to make return with Toyota

Kris Meeke won five WRC races with Citroen from 2015 to 2017

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke is poised to return to the World Championship with new team Toyota next season.

The five-time world rally race winner is reported to have signed with the Toyota Gazoo team after holding talks about driving a Yaris WRC next year.

The Japanese team is expected to make an official announcement about the duration of Meeke's contract next week.

The Dungannon driver, 39, was dropped by Citroen earlier this year following a series of accidents and non-finishes.

His final race for Citroen was in May when he crashed out of the Rally Portugal.

His best 2018 result was third-place finish in Mexico, but he admitted afterwards that a "stupid" late mistake had ended his chances of catching eventual winner Sebastien Ogier.