China Touring Car Championship: Colin Turkington finishes third in second race

Colin Turkington was celebrating last Sunday after winning his third British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington came third in his second China Touring Car Championship race on Sunday.

The Portadown driver finished behind winner Adam Morgan and second-placed Josh Burdon at Wuhan.

Turkington was fourth in the first race on Saturday after taking pole for what was his debut in the event.

He had taken over from André Couto behind the wheel of one of SAIC VW333 Racing's Volkswagen Lamando GTSs at Wuhan.

The 36-year-old was the team's second international wild card entry of the season, having been drafted in to help support Volkswagen's manufacturers championship charge alongside regulars Rodolfo Avila, Zhang Zhen Dong and Yang Fan.

Morgan put on a lights-to-flag display to win the second race for BAIC Senova by 4.2 seconds ahead of Changan Ford's Burdon.

Morgan had started from pole, while Turkington went from seventh.