Tai Woffinden: British speedway rider wins record third world title

Woffinden, from Scunthorpe, is also a three-time British champion

Tai Woffinden won his third speedway world title on Saturday to become the most decorated British rider of all time.

The Englishman went into the final Grand Prix of the season in Poland with a 10-point lead over his nearest rival, Poland's Bartosz Zmarzlik.

Woffinden sealed the title when he won his semi-final, with Zmarzlik finishing third to miss out on the final.

Victory adds to the 28-year-old's world titles in 2013 and 2015.

Englishmen Freddie Williams and Peter Craven both won two speedway world titles.

"They say the hardest thing is being world champion - it's not. The hardest thing is being world champion the following year," said Woffinden.

The English rider, who went on to win the final, crashed badly in heat 11 and said: "I injured my foot but I didn't want to say anything and make any excuses. I think I have a broken metatarsal.

"Massive thanks to the hundreds of British fans who have travelled here - it means a lot."