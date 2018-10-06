Wales Rally GB: Sebastien Ogier takes lead ahead of final day

From the section

Sebastien Ogier has won the World Rally Championship five times

World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier will lead Wales Rally GB into Sunday's final stages.

Toyota's overnight leader Ott Tanak retired with mechanical problems, ending his hopes of a fourth win in succession.

Hyundai's championship leader Thierry Neuville dropped down the order after sliding into a ditch.

M-Sport Ford's reigning champion Ogier leads Toyota's Jari-Matti Latvala by 4.4 seconds

The Finn's team mate and compatriot Esapekka Lappi a further 7.4 second behind.