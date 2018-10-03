Scott Redding: MotoGP rider to join British Superbike Championship in 2019

Scott Redding has competed in MotoGP for the past five years

MotoGP rider Scott Redding will switch to the British Superbike Championship next year, after signing for the Be Wiser Ducati team.

The 25-year-old has raced in MotoGP since 2014, with two podium finishes.

Redding became the youngest Grand Prix winner when he claimed victory in the 125cc class British Grand Prix in 2008 aged 15 years and 170 days.

"It's a new experience and very important that I can race in front of my UK fans more regularly," he said.

"MotoGP is tough and without the correct packages, it's hard to win, but BSB is at such a high level I want to prove I'm capable of winning."

Redding is 21st in the MotoGP championship.