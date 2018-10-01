BBC Sport - NI teen Harper 'loving' Porsche experience

NI teen Harper 'loving' Porsche experience

Dan Harper is delighted with his two victories and three pole positions in his maiden Porsche Carrera Cup GB season at just 17.

The County Down schoolboy was selected as a Porsche Junior driver before he passed his driving test, and impressed in the second half of the year as he claimed the trophy for most fastest laps.

On a two-year scholarship, Harper is set to return to the series next year and is hoping to put in a challenge for the championship with a season's experience under his belt.

