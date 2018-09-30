British Touring Cars: Turkington secures third title at Brands Hatch

Colin Turkington has won his third British Touring Car Championship after winning the title in 2009 and 2014

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington has won his third British Touring Car championship title after a dramatic second race at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

The Portadown driver previously won the series in 2009 and 2014.

The Team BMW driver finished 22nd in race two, with title rival Tom Ingram fourth, enough to secure a 23-point advantage with 22 left to play for.

Earlier Turkington had taken 12th in race one, two places ahead of Ingram, to extend his lead to 36 points.

In race two, Turkington, running 14th, had contact with Dan Lloyd which put the Northern Irishman in the gravel.

Toyota's Ingram had to finish in the top three to take the title to the final race, but came fourth behind Turkington's team-mate Andrew Jordan.

Ingram had been able to make his way through the order to challenge Jordan and the Honda duo of Matt Neal and Dan Cammish but fell just short.

Turkington, 36, had risen to 10th in the opening stages of the race but fell to 14th after being shuffled wide around the narrow Brands circuit.

Contact with BTC Norlin's Lloyd heading into Paddock Hill Bend on lap 13 saw Turkington slither his way through the gravel and out of the points positions.

But with Jordan's stern defence against Ingram, with the pair almost making contact several times, it allowed the Ulsterman to take his third title.