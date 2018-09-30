Ana Carrasco wins world title to create motorbike history

Carrasco rides for the DS Junior team

Spain's Ana Carrasco has become the first female to win a motorbike world title.

The 21-year-old claimed the World Supersport 300 title by a point over compatriot Mika Perez.

She moved to the series last year and created history with her debut win in Portugal last September.

Despite starting 25th in Sunday's final round at Magny-Cours, she recovered and her 13th place was enough for the title.

Carrasco took the championship lead after a dominant victory in Imola in May and followed that up with an impressive performance at Donington but struggled in the following rounds at Brno, Misano and Portimao.

Afterwards she dedicated her win to Spanish Moto2 rider Luis Salom who died in June 2016 after crashing during a free practice session at the Catalunya Grand Prix.

Aged 16, Carrasco was the first female rider for more than a decade to score a World Championship point in 2013.