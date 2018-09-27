BBC Sport - Jonathan Rea laughs off 'lack of charisma' jibe from world superbike boss

Rea laughs off 'lack of charisma' jibe

Jonathan Rea says he has had no fallout with World Superbike boss Gregorio Lavilla despite the sporting director's reported comment that the Northern Irishman "lacks charisma".

Rea believes his dominance of the championship again this season led to Lavilla's comment being "misconstrued".

"He tells me that he thinks I'm very charismatic," smiled Rea, who could clinch his fourth straight world title at Magny-Cours this weekend with two rounds of the series to spare.

Top videos

Video

Rea laughs off 'lack of charisma' jibe

Video

How did the Ryder Cup become what it is today?

  • From the section Golf
Video

What an atmosphere! Fans give Ryder Cup stars stirring welcome

  • From the section Golf
Video

Garcia & Poulter could swing it for Europe - Alliss

  • From the section Golf
Video

Casey dances and sings with Europe fans

  • From the section Golf
Video

Huge diversity imbalance in football - Hughton

Video

As a kid you're taught not to support Liverpool - Karl Pilkington

Video

Tiger's back: Why we should relish Woods' Ryder Cup return

  • From the section Golf
Video

Saudi title defence my defining moment - Groves

  • From the section Boxing
Audio

Justin Rose on Team Europe's WhatsApp group

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Sancho scores first goal of season as Dortmund win 7-0

Video

Misfiring Patriots need a 'miracle' to turn season around

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you