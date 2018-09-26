Colin Turkington: Northern Ireland man aims to clinch British Touring Car title

Colin Turkington is aiming for his third British Touring Car Championship after winning the title in 2009 and 2014

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington says he will attack from the off as he looks to win his third British Touring Car Championship this weekend.

The Team BMW driver holds a 34-point advantage over Toyota's Tom Ingram, with just three races around Brands Hatch to go.

"In race one, I'm not going out to consolidate my lead. I'm going out to extend it," said the Portadown driver.

"All the pressure is on Tom. I've been here before and can get the job done."

Turkington, 36, has taken 10 podium this year, including one win at Oulton Park.

"Brands Hatch has been a happy hunting ground for us before so we can go there with confidence," added the 2009 and 2014 British champion.

"I've got the points in the bag and I know we don't have to worry about what Tom does, all the focus is on finishing the job."

A maximum of 67 points are available at the final round, and while Turkington admits he is in the driving seat, he can't count anything until the final chequered flag on Sunday.

Turkington survived monsoon conditions at Knockhill to extend his lead in the championship

Ingram had closed to within four points of the Portadown driver, but was disqualified in race two at Knockhill after failing a ride height test, proving anything can happen in the championship.

Turkington then stormed to a podium in the third race around the Scottish circuit to move 43-points clear, with Ingram only able to cut nine points into his tally at Silverstone.

"Knockhill was unfortunate from their point of view. With 30 races in the championship it's almost impossible to have a perfect season," added the Northern Irishman.

"We had our difficulties at the start of the year and from there we've had to maximise every opportunity we've had."

With 16 different race winners in the 27 races so far this season, a record-breaking figure, the championship has been at its most competitive in the year it celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Turkington has 10 podiums this season, the most of any driver, including one win at Oulton Park

After narrowly missing out on the title to Ash Sutton last season, Turkington is determined to bring the BTCC crown back to Northern Ireland.

"Missing out last year was tough. It's a long winter if you miss out but that just made me more motivated for this year.

"I've been working harder than ever to do it this year and I've been constantly seeking to improve not only the car, but myself as well.

"You don't win a BTCC title by chance. I've not been preparing and putting in the hard work not to get the prize this time."