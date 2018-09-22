Billy Monger: Teenage amputee fourth on return to Donington Park after taking pole position

Media playback is not supported on this device Billy Monger: Happy to be back at Donington Park

Double amputee Billy Monger finished fourth on his first return to Donington Park since his life-changing accident at the circuit last year.

The 19-year-old claimed his maiden British Formula 3 pole position on Saturday morning but could not replicate that result in race one.

His Carlin team-mate Nicolai Kjaergaard won for his fourth victory of the year.

Monger had both his legs amputated following a crash at the Leicestershire track in April 2017.

Speaking after sealing pole position, Monger joked his prosthetic legs may form part of the celebrations.

"The £150 pole prize might go on some booze so I can make the boys drink out of my leg," he said.

He added: "To come back here, with the meaning this circuit has to me and my first race back here, to get pole is an awesome way for me to start the weekend.

"It wasn't until I got to the last few laps I knew everything was up to temperature and I just went for it, had a nice space on the circuit and did two laps good enough for pole."

Monger will compete in races two and three at Donington on Sunday.