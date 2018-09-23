Eunan McGlinchey - NI's next racing superstar?

Eunan McGlinchy only made his short circuit debut at the end of 2016, and is already on the verge of his first British title

"He's got the raw talent, which is the difference in a good rider and a rider who can make it at the very top. He has that 'X Factor' and his future is bright in the sport."

That's straight from the mouth of British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin, which isn't a bad endorsement for rising motorbike star Eunan McGlinchey.

The Northern Irishman has only been racing on tarmac for two seasons after being brought up with motocross and is already on the verge of the British Junior Supersport championship.

Despite his relative inexperience on short circuits, the 20-year-old is just seven points away from a first British title, taking seven wins this year to date, and if his rise through the ranks continues, it could be the first championship of many.

Lucky man

"I'm the first racer from my family, but I've been watching racing my whole life with my dad and grandad," recalled McGlinchey, "I remember going up to the North West 200 every year with them and catching a buzz."

He adds: "I had a wee scrambler and would also mess around the house on it, then one day my grandad took me to a track when I was around eight or nine, so I wouldn't wreck myself, and from there I haven't looked back."

More powerful motocross machinery resulted in more injuries, before a collarbone break at the start of 2016 led to a chance of focus for the Aghadowey rider.

McGlinchey won the Irish Supersport Cup and Production Twin championships in his first year of short circuit racing

"When I stepped up to 250s, I had nothing but bad luck with injuries," said McGlinchey. "I got injured the four years I was at that level and it was a bit of a waste to be honest.

"When I broke my collarbone I decided to make the switch to tarmac, which was always on my radar regardless."

Straight away McGlinchey was one to watch, winning the Irish Supersport Cup and Production Twin championships, which helped earn three wildcards in the Thundersport GB series at the tail end of last year.

"I've risen through the ranks brave and quick," he said. "Going straight from the Irish to the British championships is a bit of a jump.

"My motocross background definitely helps - I'm happy with the bike sliding and moving about underneath me and I can adapt to the slide and keep the speed.

"It's all about bike control. You see that with a lot of converted motocross riders, but rarely the other way around."

Ingredients for success

It would be easy for any youngster to get too far ahead of themselves with ambition, and while McGlinchey has one eye on the top, he's prepared to put the work in to do it.

"If you can impress with a bad bike then team bosses will know you can hit the front on a good bike," he said. "A lot of people complain about having a bad bike but you have to get on with it.

"It's about braking later and throwing it about a bit more, but if you can show your speed on a under-powered bike then you can really impress those watching."

Jonathan Rea and Alastair Seeley are two riders from Northern Ireland who began their racing careers in motocross

It's a path that is paying off, and with his day job as a mechanic, his hands-on approach means he can help tweak his Kawasaki to his liking and help give him an edge.

"I like knowing what is going on underneath me," said McGlinchey. "A lot of riders these days don't touch the bikes but I like getting my hands dirty."

One eye on the future

So, where can the 20-year-old end up? The success of fellow Northern Irishmen Irwin Jonathan Rea has proved that riders from the country can reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Starting in motocross is not a strange route for local riders, triple World Superbike champion Rea and North West 200 record-holder Alastair Seeley both had strong roots on the dirt before successfully switching to tarmac.

British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin mentors McGlinchey and believes that the Aghadowey can make it to the top of the sport

He has his sights set on becoming British Superstock 600 champion next year, another step closer to the British Superbike Championship, which is "as good as any championship going," according to McGlinchey.

He is mentored by Irwin and is part of the Team 109 outfit, which gives racing talent from Ireland a chance to make it in the British championships.

McGlinchey said: "Glenn has been a great help and is always there to give me advice - he'll come on track walks with us, pass on bits of information and generally look out for you.

"I've also been able to adapt to the new circuits really quickly. It has been a steep learning curve but it's been so far, so good.

"I'm really happy with how everything has gone so far, the aim at the minute is to reach and win the BSB, and from there, who knows what could happen."