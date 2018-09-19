World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke discusses 2019 return with Toyota

Kris Meeke was dropped by Citroen after crashing out in Rally Portugal

Northern Ireland driver Kris Meeke has held talks with the Toyota team about a potential return to the World Rally Championship in 2019.

Toyota team principal Tommi Makinen revealed that he had spoken to Meeke about driving a Yaris WRC next year.

"I spoke with Kris, he could be one option, one possibility. We had a telephone conversation just recently," Makinen told Autosport.

Meeke was dropped by Citroen after crashing out of Rally Portugal in May.

Makinen looks likely to need a replacement for Esapekka Lappi next season as last year's Rally Finland winner is reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Citroen.

"We will speak to [Toyota in] Japan and we look at different options. For sure Kris is very fast driver, sometimes even too fast. But I think he is at the [right] age and experience, everything, I'm pretty sure he could do well."

The 39-year-old is a five-time world rally winner but parted company with Citroen, for whom he had driven since 2013, after what they described as "an excessively high number of crashes".