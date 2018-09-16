BTCC: Colin Turkington holds 34-point lead heading into final round

Colin Turkington claimed his 10th podium of the season after taking third place in race three at Silverstone

Colin Turkington takes a 34-point lead into the final British Touring Car Championship round after a strong weekend at Silverstone.

The Portadown driver claimed a podium finish in race three after two eighth-place finishes earlier in the day.

Title-rival Tom Ingram won race two, also finishing runner-up in the day's final race.

Turkington is aiming for his third BTCC crown after winning the title in 2009 and 2014.

The Team BMW driver carried a 43-point lead over Toyota's Ingram into the penultimate round, and powered from 18th on the grid to eighth despite carrying full ballast.

He held eighth with the slower 'Option tyre' in race two, but lost valuable points to race winner Ingram.

With less weight and on the preferable tyre, the 36-year-old was able to move up to third place, almost overtaking Ingram at the final corner with the duo crossing the line side-by-side.

"It's more difficult when you're chasing and taking risks," said Turkington, "I've been here before and I'm really enjoying it this year.

Two-time BTCC champion Turkington has been in contention at the final round for the last five years

"The stars have to align to win it and it doesn't matter that I've won it twice already, there are a lot of reasons to win it this year too.

"After missing out last year I'm more determined than ever."

The final round of the championship takes place at Brands Hatch over the last weekend of September.

It was a weekend to forget for Carrick's Chris Smiley, with contact ruining any chance of a points-scoring finish at the Northamptonshire circuit.

Hillsborough teenager Dan Harper grabbed second place in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB in race two after finishing fifth in race one, as he continued his strong run of form.

Belfast driver Jack Young also impressed in the Renault Clio Cup, with the 16-year-old picking up two sixth-place finishes in his third weekend in the series.