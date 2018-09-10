Moto2: Romano Fenati's contract terminated after 130mph brake incident

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Moto2 rider grabs rival's brake lever

Romano Fenati's contract with the Marinelli Snipers Team has been terminated after grabbing a rival's brake lever during a race on Sunday.

The Italian, 22, was competing in the second-tier Moto2 in San Marino and was banned for two races for the incident which was while travelling at 130mph.

In a statement, the team said Fenati's "irresponsible act endangered the life of another rider".

"It can't be apologised for in any way."

It added: "The rider, from this moment, will not participate in any more races with the Marinelli Snipers team."

British MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow wants a lifetime racing ban for Fenati.

Crutchlow, who finished third in the main MotoGP race later on Sunday, said Fenati "should never compete on a motorcycle again".

The Briton added: "He should have walked back to the garage and his team should have just kicked him straight out the back.

"You can't do this to another motorcycle racer. We are risking our lives enough."

There are also doubts about Fenati's long-term future, too.

Next season he is set to join Forward Racing, but the head of the team's bike manufacturer, MV Agusta, said he will "oppose" the contract "in every way".

Giovanni Castiglioni added: "This has been the worse and saddest thing I ever seen in a bike race.

"True sportsmen would never act this way. If I would be [series organiser] Dorna, I would ban him from world racing.

"Regarding his contract for a future position as rider of MV Agusta Moto 2, I will oppose myself in every way to stop it. It won't happen, he doesn't represent our company's true values."

Fenati was disqualified after 23 laps for "irresponsible riding" when he grabbed the brake lever of fellow Italian Stefano Manzi, who briefly lost his balance before regaining control.

Fenati's actions followed Manzi's attempted overtake a few laps earlier. The pair had made contact as Manzi overtook on the inside, with both riders running off the track, losing several positions and dropping out of the points.

"We had a contact two turns before, but nothing to justify such a reaction. His gesture speaks for itself," said Manzi.

In the warm-up of the 2015 Moto3 Argentine Grand Prix, Fenati was forced to apologise for kicking out at Finnish rider Niklas Ajo and he was dropped for disciplinary reasons during the 2016 season by the Sky Racing Team VR46, owned by Italian motorcycling star Valentino Rossi.