Manx Grand Prix 2018: Farrell and Tweed win MGP doubles

Andrew Farrell claimed his second MGP victory in as many days

Andrew Farrell and Darryl Tweed earned their second Manx Grand Prix victories of the week in the second Lightweight and Ultra Lightweight races.

Kawasaki-mounted Farrell, 41, finished 6.3 secs ahead of Gary Vines, with Dave Butler third.

James Chawke had held a commanding 50 second lead on the final lap but retired at Ballagarey.

In the concurrent Ultra Lightweight race, Northern Ireland's Tweed claimed also claimed his second win.

Tweed claimed a double in the Ultra Lightweight class

In the Lightweight race Chawke set a new lap record on his 650 Paton machine of 114.993mph.

In eventful race the Junior MGP winner was also black flagged at Sulby Bridge losing 29 secs.

He was then credited back the 29 secs after race marshals found nothing wrong with his bike - putting him back in the lead.

The 26-year-old Rathkeale racer had built an advantage of more than 50 secs over Farrell when he retired.

Retirements included Victor Lopez Santos, Nigel Rea and Yoshihiro Kishimoto.