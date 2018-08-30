Manx Grand Prix 2018: Farrell and Tweed win Manx GP races

Farrell had finished second in the Lightweight race a year earlier

Irish racer Andrew Farrell claimed an impressive victory in the Lightweight Manx Grand Prix race held on the Isle of Man TT course.

The Kawasaki-mounted 41-year-old finished 15.271 secs ahead of James Chawke who won the earlier Junior MGP.

The Skerries racer said it felt amazing to win the race in his 10th years competing on the Isle of Man.

In the concurrent Ultra Lightweight race, Northern Ireland's Darryl Tweed claimed first place.

Darryl Tweed dominated the Ultra Lightweight class

Tweed was forced to retire from Wednesday morning's Junior race while holding third place after running out of fuel.

The 27-year-old from Ballymoney took the chequered flag one minute and eight seconds ahead of Daniel Ingham with Alex Sinclair third in the shortened three lap race.

Tweed, who set the fastest lap of the class at 107.092mph, said: "It was perfect, we couldn't ask for any better."

The final race of this year's meeting, the Senior, will be held on Friday.