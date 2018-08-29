Manx Grand Prix 2018: James Chawke wins Junior race

James Chawke's victory was his first at the TT course

Irish road racer James Chawke won a thrilling Junior Manx Grand Prix at the Isle of Man TT course.

Chawke, from Rathkeale, was 4.4 seconds ahead of Manx rider Dean Osbourne after the 151 mile (242.8km) race, with Kendal's Stephen Parsons third.

The 26-year-old said: "It is incredible. The take the chequered flag on Glencrutchery Road is a dream come true. I felt like John McGuinness."

It was the Kawasaki rider's first win on the Mountain course.

"It just means the world to me - what more could a man ask for," he said.

Yorkshire's Matt Stevenson had led the race on the second lap before coming off at the Creg-Ny-Baa.

The 24-year-old from Ripon - who was treated by a paramedic at the scene and later reported as ok - also recorded the quickest lap of the race at 119.807 mph.

Meanwhile, Darryl Tweed ran out of fuel at Ramsey hairpin on the final lap, having held third place.

The Lightweight MGP race - shortended to three laps - follows later on Wednesday.