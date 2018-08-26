British MotoGP: Sunday's race cancelled because of heavy rain at Silverstone

Intermittent downpours disrupted Saturday's qualifying sessions, after earlier track flooding led to several riders crashing in practice

Sunday's British Grand Prix has been cancelled because of heavy rain and standing water at Silverstone.

The start time had been brought forward by 90 minutes to 11:30 BST because of a forecast of heavy rain.

But the race was cancelled just after 16:00, with MotoGP having said there was "no option" to hold it on Monday.

The move came after talks with the International Road Racing Teams' Association - the teams' body - and commercial rights holder Dorna Sports.

Spain's Jorge Lorenzo was set to start on pole at the Northamptonshire track after beating fellow Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso, of Italy, by 0.015 seconds in qualifying.

However, the race was then delayed for safety reasons as heavy rain fell 10 minutes before the revised start time after the riders had completed their sighting lap.

Around an hour later, MotoGP confirmed that the race could not be rescheduled for Monday, as had happened in March, when the season-opening round in Qatar was postponed because of heavy rain.

At that stage, there was still hope that the race could go ahead on Sunday, but that proved impossible.

The cancellation of the race came after a fraught day on Saturday, with Tito Rabat suffering a broken leg during the fourth free practice session.

Spain's Rabat, who had come off his Avintia Ducati in heavy rain, was walking away in the gravel at Stowe corner when he was hit by Italian Franco Morbidelli's bike.

Rabat had surgery at the University Hospital of Coventry, with his team later confirming "fractures of right femur, tibia and fibula have been fixed".

Silverstone was resurfaced at the start of 2018, with complaints of bigger bumps and poor drainage from both Formula 1 driver and MotoGP riders.