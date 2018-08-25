Festival of Motorcycling: John McGuinness wins Senior Classic on TT comeback
John McGuinness marked his return to the Isle of Man TT with victory in the Senior Classic TT race.
The 46-year-old Englishman won onboard his Winfield Paton, finishing a minute 13.072 seconds ahead of Jamie Coward with Lee Johnston taking third place.
McGuinness is making his TT comeback after breaking his back, leg and ribs in a crash at the 2017 North West 200.
Having topped the practice times, he led from start to finish with a fastest time of 109.258mph.
The veteran, who also won the four-lap Senior Classic in his last TT appearance in 2016, set a blistering opening loop to take control of the race and was able to keep clear of Johnston and England's Coward.
Coward managed to avoid making a pit stop on his Ted Woof/Craven Manx Norton, which allowed him to take second spot.
Irishman Johnston just held on to the third spot from Chris Swallow's Linsdell Enfield.