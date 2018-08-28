Festival of Motorcycling: Herbotson & Harrison bag TT wins

Dom Herbotson claimed his first-ever win on the Mountain Course

Dom Herbotson and Dean Harrison claimed Classic TT victories on the second day of racing at this year's Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling.

Herbotson earned his first Mountain Course victory in the Junior event.

The 27-year-old racer from Newcastle finished 10 seconds ahead of Jamie Coward, with Lee Johnston third.

Harrison then won his second consecutive Superbike Classic - his fourth Classic victory overall - by more than a minute.

The Bradford rider dominated the day's second race to finish 63 seconds ahead of Horst Saiger, with Manx man Conor Cummins completing the podium.

Harrison's fastest lap on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki was a blistering 126.041 mph on his second circuit.

Dean Harrison has now won four Classic TT races on the Isle of Man

He said: "I felt like I had a bad start to be honest. I didn't feel a hundred per cent on the opening lap - I felt a bit wooden.

"I did feel that if I needed to go faster I could do but it's an old bike so I wanted to bring it home for the lads."

Speaking about his first TT course win, Herbotson said: "It's a feeling like no other.

"It means everything to me. I've worked really hard and this feeling is not going to go away any time soon. I can't believe this is happening.

"You don't just need talent but [also] loads of luck with Classic racing."

The Manx Grand Prix will get underway later on Tuesday.

Herbotson said his win was a "feeling like no other"

Results

Junior Classic TT

Dominic Herbotson - Honda / Davies Motorsport 01:05:51.460 Jamie Coward - Honda / Ted Woof / Craven Honda K4 01:06:01.491 Lee Johnston - Honda / Davies Motorsport 01:07:53.567

Superbike Classic TT