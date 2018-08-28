Festival of Motorcycling: Herbotson & Harrison bag TT wins
Dom Herbotson and Dean Harrison claimed Classic TT victories on the second day of racing at this year's Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling.
Herbotson earned his first Mountain Course victory in the Junior event.
The 27-year-old racer from Newcastle finished 10 seconds ahead of Jamie Coward, with Lee Johnston third.
Harrison then won his second consecutive Superbike Classic - his fourth Classic victory overall - by more than a minute.
The Bradford rider dominated the day's second race to finish 63 seconds ahead of Horst Saiger, with Manx man Conor Cummins completing the podium.
Harrison's fastest lap on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki was a blistering 126.041 mph on his second circuit.
He said: "I felt like I had a bad start to be honest. I didn't feel a hundred per cent on the opening lap - I felt a bit wooden.
"I did feel that if I needed to go faster I could do but it's an old bike so I wanted to bring it home for the lads."
Speaking about his first TT course win, Herbotson said: "It's a feeling like no other.
"It means everything to me. I've worked really hard and this feeling is not going to go away any time soon. I can't believe this is happening.
"You don't just need talent but [also] loads of luck with Classic racing."
The Manx Grand Prix will get underway later on Tuesday.
Results
Junior Classic TT
- Dominic Herbotson - Honda / Davies Motorsport 01:05:51.460
- Jamie Coward - Honda / Ted Woof / Craven Honda K4 01:06:01.491
- Lee Johnston - Honda / Davies Motorsport 01:07:53.567
Superbike Classic TT
- Dean Harrison - Kawasaki / Silicone Engineering 01:13:24.404 123.357 Silver
- Horst Saiger - Kawasaki / Greenall Racing 01:14:27.498 121.614 Silver
- Conor Cummins - Yamaha / padgettsmotorcycles.com 01:14:36.642 121.366 Silver