Festival of Motorcycling: John McGuinness impresses on TT return

John McGuinness has won 23 Isle of Man TT races

John McGuinness has continued to impress on his Isle of Man TT comeback at the Festival of Motorcycling.

Despite missing two years with injuries suffered in 2016's North West 200, the Morecambe racer, 46, again topped the Senior Classic TT times at 106.585mph.

Riders gained some much-needed track time after three days of poor weather led to several cancelled sessions.

Meanwhile, local racer Dan Sayle recorded the fastest lap of the evening in the Lightweight class at 109.406mph.

Several other Classic TT racers including Charles Rhys Hardisty, Jamie Coward, Ian Lougher and Maria Costello also recorded 100mph laps on the night.

The Festival of Motorcycling incorporates both the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix events.

Manx Grand Prix competitors' practice followed the TT sessions but was cut short due to rain with Dave Lumsden quickest at 107.56mph.

Practice will continue during Friday ahead of Saturday's opening Classic TT races.