BBC Sport - 'Losing my legs wasn't a problem, I was happy to be alive' - Monger meets Zanardi

'Losing my legs wasn't a problem, I was happy to be alive' - Monger meets Zanardi

Teenager Billy Monger, AKA Billy the Whizz, was a rising star of British motorsport until a high-speed crash while racing in Formula 4 in 2017 resulted in a double leg amputation.

Just over a year on, Billy travelled to Rome to meet former F1 driver, two-time CART champion and four-time Paralympic handcycling gold medallist Alex Zanardi, who lost both of his legs in a crash in Germany in 2001.

'Human Endeavour: Billy Monger meets Alex Zanardi' on BBC World News from 1 September

Top videos

Video

'Losing my legs wasn't a problem, I was happy to be alive' - Monger meets Zanardi

Video

Moeen stars as England fight back against India

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Big' wicket for England - Curran removes Kohli

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Man Utd have 'lost it' - Premier League predictions

Video

Broad's 'perfect line & length' dismisses Dhawan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

F1 becoming too predictable - Alonso

Video

'I am one of the greatest managers in the world'

Video

Phone call interrupts Arsenal boss during news conference

Video

How a 'witch' helped Brighton defender Balogun

Video

Watch: Best and worst Old Firm debuts

Video

When you nail the Dele Alli celebration...

Video

Archive: England women thrash Wales 4-0 in Cardiff

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired